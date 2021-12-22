Barry Keoghan added to cast of ‘The Batman’ in official preview

Warner Bros. Pictures has — thus far — kept rumors at bay and spoilers under wraps regarding their upcoming DC Comics adaptation, The Batman. However, there has been some speculation regarding the involvement of Dunkirk alum Barry Keoghan and his mysterious role among the other big names that make up the all-star cast.

Now, Warner Bros. has released a “2022 Movie Preview” that reserves a spot for Keoghan on the cast list. When Koeghan was first announced as joining The Batman cast back in August (then reported by Slashfilm), Warner Bros. confirmed his role as Officer Stanley Merkel — presumably of the GCPD. Back in April, Keoghan teased his involvement by tweeting an image of the crew jacket from The Batman set.

However, since the announcement, fans have been skeptical regarding the trustworthiness of the role around Keoghan’s role. Many discussions have led to claims that Barry Keoghan could be portraying The Joker in Matt Reeves’ The Batman. Keoghan would be taking up the mantle of Joaquin Phoenix, who memorably played Arthur Fleck in Todd Phillips’ blockbuster sensation, Joker.

The Hollywood Reporter‘s Heat Vision newsletter addressed the rumors, and according to “multiple sources,” The Batman would be testing two different cuts of the film — one including a certain character and one without. Additionally, the newsletter stated that Warner Bros. had settled on a final version and made the decision on which cut they would prefer.

As exciting as it is, many months still stand between audiences and discovering if that “certain character” turns out to be none other than Keoghan’s Joker — especially if Warner Bros. is insistent that spoilers should be kept to a minimum. It certainly seems that Keoghan could be portraying a more significant character than initially thought.

The Warner Bros. official synopsis from its 2022 Movie Preview reads:

Two years of stalking the streets as the Batman (Pattinson), striking fear into the hearts of criminals, has led Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies-Alfred Pennyworth (Serkis), Lt. James Gordon (Wright)-amongst the city’s corrupt network of officials and high-profile figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the sole embodiment of vengeance amongst his fellow citizens. When a killer targets Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the World’s Greatest Detective on an investigation into the underworld, where he encounters such characters as Selina Kyle/aka Catwoman (Kravitz), Oswald Cobblepot/aka the Penguin (Farrell), Carmine Falcone (Turturro), and Edward Nashton/aka the Riddler (Dano). As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator’s plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City. via Warner Bros. Pictures

Until The Batman releases next year, any rumors that arise will have to remain just that: rumors. In the meantime, Keoghan’s role will be revealed soon enough and patience is a virtue.

The Batman releases in theaters worldwide on March 4, 2022.