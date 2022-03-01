‘Batgirl’ set photos offer new look at Leslie Grace’s Barbara Gordon

We’ve already seen a lot from HBO Max’s Batgirl, which is currently shooting in Glasgow, Scotland. Over the past weeks, we’ve seen Leslie Grace in full cape and cowl, stunts being performed, a bunch of eyebrow-raising set dressing, and some awesome in-universe newspapers. Now we have one more look at Grace in action, this time as plain old Barbara Gordon.

Leslie Grace is currently on set! #Batgirl



[📸 lesliegrace_news insta] pic.twitter.com/MtRddgJ81P — Batgirl Film News 🦇 (@BatgirlFilm) February 28, 2022

Fans of the character should be pleased with her civilian look, as the flowing hair and glasses are Barbara’s classic look, as seen in the comics and Batman: The Animated Series.

The actual plot remains a mystery, though we know some of the major players. J.K. Simmons is reprising his Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League role as Barbara’s dad, Commissioner Gordon, Michael Keaton’s Batman will be stepping in to offer some advice to the young crimefighter, and it appears that the villain will be Brendan Fraser’s Firefly.

Firefly has never been seen in live-action before, though let’s face it, among Batman’s rogue’s gallery he’s C-tier at best. Unless Batgirl has cooked up a searingly good take on the pyromaniac, I suspect he’ll end up being the muscle for another major player.

Were it not for Birds of Prey, I’d be hoping for Black Mask. The villain has repeatedly faced off against Barbara in the comics, though as he exploded at the end of his debut movie, they may have to find some other DCEU mastermind to pull Firefly’s strings. Perhaps this would be a good time to show us the DCEU’s take on Two-Face?

Whatever the cast, Batgirl is looking good and with the shoot set to wrap soon, we may get a teaser trailer by the spring.

Batgirl will premiere on HBO Max in late 2022.