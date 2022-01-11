‘Batgirl’ set pic reveals ‘Batman: The Animated Series’ easter egg

As filming on Batgirl continues on the streets of Glasgow, Scotland, sneak peeks at the HBO Max movie’s set design have made clear that Barbara Gordon’s DCEU debut will be packed with easter eggs and references. In the Heights star Leslie Grace is donning the heroine’s cape and cowl in what will be the character’s first-ever standalone live-action project. Although these location photos tease that a variety of other notable Gotham citizens could show up.

Various set images have hinted at the presence of Dr. Hugo Strange, Robin, and even Michael Keaton’s Batman. Jurnee Smollett-Bell’s Black Canary is also alluded to via a poster in a store window. A fresh look at the Dinah Lance poster has made its way online. But if you take a glance at the posters behind that one, you’ll spot a dual nod to a Batman villain and an episode of Batman: The Animated Series.

As seen via the tweet below, this set pic depicts a couple of pink, black and white-colored posters advertising a band called “Fire From Olympus.” That’s actually the name of the B:TAS episode that introduced Maxie Zeus.

Oh the poster is in white and black, so she could still be blonde pic.twitter.com/aUn4hJomYk — Felipe 💀 (@wxhite_wxolf) January 11, 2022

In case you’re not familiar with this C-list comic book foe, Maxie Zeus is a Gothamite crook who suffers a nervous breakdown and believes himself to be the Greek God Zeus. He would be quite a random character to make the jump into the DCEU in Batgirl, so it’s likely these posters are simply there as an easter egg for fans to spot.

Having said that, the Keaton wall mural previews The Flash actor’s role in the movie, and it’s easy to imagine Smollett-Bell putting in a cameo ahead of her own Black Canary solo. So maybe Mazie Zeus could play a minor role in the film. We already know who’s serving as the main villain, though — it’s Firefly, as played by Brendan Fraser.

Batgirl doesn’t have a release date, but it’s scheduled to drop on streaming sometime in 2022.