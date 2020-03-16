With major blockbusters either having their release dates shifted or having production shut down on a daily basis in the wake of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, there’s a huge air of uncertainty surrounding virtually all of Hollywood at the moment, as the major studios rush to protect their investments.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is also in damage limitation mode, with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings currently shut down, and constant rumors surrounding the status of Black Widow. But there’s been no word as of yet on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is set to start shooting in May.

The Sorcerer Supreme’s sequel has already undergone some behind-the-scenes upheaval, with original director Scott Derrickson departing due to creative differences with Kevin Feige, although the studio have found a more than capable replacement in Sam Raimi. Rachel McAdams has also opted out of the follow-up, leaving Benedicts Cumberbatch and Wong, along with Chiwetel Ejiofor, as the only confirmed members of the cast with production set to kick off in a matter of weeks.

Nightmare has long been rumored to act as the major antagonist of Multiverse of Madness, with several names having already been linked to the part, and now a new rumor claims that Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy is said to be in talks for the role. This comes from the notoriously unreliable 4Chan, so take it with a pinch of salt, but they have sometimes proven to be right in the past.

Whether this information turns out to be correct or not, there’s no denying that the 43 year-old Irish actor would be an excellent addition to the MCU. Murphy has proven to be a hugely talented and versatile performer capable of working in virtually any genre over the years, and is also experienced in big budget blockbusters after appearing in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight Trilogy and Inception. Marvel villains usually tend to be played by recognizable actors that aren’t quite huge stars, and Murphy definitely fits that mold and could be an inspired choice to face off against the title character in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.