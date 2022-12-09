‘Batman Beyond’ movie getting canned is every DC fan’s supervillain origins story

The bad DCU news keeps on coming. In the wake of reports that James Gunn and Peter Safran’s new regime over at DC Studios has canned a variety of legacy Snyderverse projects like Man of Steel 2 and Wonder Woman 3, it’s now being claimed that the planned endpoint for Michael Keaton’s (not-so) grand return as the Dark Knight has similarly been sentenced to death. And, tragically, it’s a project that DC diehards have been dreaming about for decades. Yes, we almost got a live-action Batman Beyond.

When Keaton was first announced to be returning as the Burtonverse Batman, fans were convinced that this would lead to an adaptation of the beloved 1990s animated series, which focuses on an old Bruce Wayne handing over his mantle as protector of Gotham City (now a cyberpunk metropolis) to teen protege Terry McGinnis. Well, it turns out they were right, as this was allegedly the original intention, but it looks like it’s not happening before.

And, in an unsurprising turn of events, folks are taking it pretty hard. Like, “all existence is meaningless” hard.

All I know is pain. https://t.co/FUHPMieRci — Wellington Boyce (@WellieBoyce) December 9, 2022

DC fans when they find the person making these decisions at WB: https://t.co/vc8I36hsJR pic.twitter.com/1h85kBZCi6 — All-Father Media 🪶 (@AllFatherMedia) December 9, 2022

Skeletor has nothing on WB execs.

WB is far more Evil than I am. https://t.co/QyNGaKKiuP pic.twitter.com/hvqd3IVDS0 — Savage Skeletor (@Savage_Skeletor) December 9, 2022

Even those who didn’t want Keaton back wanted a Batman Beyond flick.

Only reason why I wanted Keaton back is gone https://t.co/PUjGimSppB — Impulse (@Impulse785) December 9, 2022

DC is establishing a bizarrely specific trend over here.

Between this and the “Trench” movie that was actually Black Manta DC has continued its hilarious trend of developing movies people actually want…but not calling them what they are…and then revealing that it was actually a movie people would have wanted AFTER they cancel it 😅 https://t.co/BUikNpXkKR — Anne Loves Comics! 💥 (@AnneComics) December 9, 2022

Does WB know they’ve condemned fans to an unpeaceful demise?

Alright, this is tragedy. This is one case where I don't even care if the live-action Batman Beyond would've sucked, just seeing Michael Keaton as old man Bruce Wayne would've been enough for me to die peacefully. https://t.co/S7pIBTymuh — Kaelan Ramos (@KaelanRamos) December 9, 2022

Although, as there’s at least one in every online discussion, not everybody is mourning the loss of a live-action BB, as one sacrilegious reply proves.

The gag is that Batman Beyond should NEVER be live-action so this is a blessing in disguise. https://t.co/5QW4OEKAJL — cornish game henny (@hennyondatweet) December 9, 2022

If a Keaton-led Batman Beyond movie really is dead on arrival, then it looks like we’ll have to wait another couple of decades before Ben Affleck gets old enough to play an elderly Bruce. Or else Gunn can invite George Clooney back in Keaton’s place. We wonder how fans would react to that development.