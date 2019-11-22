The Batman Casts The Big Lebowski Star As Carmine Falcone

After we learned that Robert Pattinson would be playing the title character in Matt Reeves’ The Batman, news on the upcoming reboot went pretty quiet. However, over the last few weeks, there’s been a number of developments on the casting front, with new stars seemingly boarding the pic at an alarming rate.

After Jonah Hill decided to walk away from the DC movie, Paul Dano was brought in as the Riddler, with Jeffrey Wright also involved as Commissioner Gordon and Zoe Kravitz set to be the next Catwoman. Not to mention that Reeves’ Planet of the Apes cohort Andy Serkis is all set to show up as Bruce Wayne’s loyal butler Alfred Pennyworth, with Colin Farrell getting ready to twirl the umbrella of the Penguin.

That’s a pretty impressive list of talent right there, and the most recent name to join The Batman only sweetens the deal even more. Although, his inclusion is certainly a bit surprising as up until today, we had no idea that the character he’s playing would even be in the film. We’re talking about Carmine Falcone, who’s apparently set to be brought to life by none other than The Big Lebowski star John Turturro.

At least, that’s according to director Matt Reeves, who Tweeted the following:

Of course, how Falcone will factor into things is still unclear. Like we said above, we didn’t even know the character was set to show up in the pic. We imagine it won’t be a huge role given how many villains are already set to feature, but the involvement of John Turturro can only be a good thing. Especially if he’s signed on for multiple movies, which we suspect he might be.

The Batman flies into cinemas on June 25th, 2021 – and with it, the hopes of a brand new Bat trilogy for Robert Pattinson to headline.