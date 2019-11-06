Home / movies

Batman Fans Are Loving Colin Farrell As Penguin

By
Ever since Robert Pattinson was confirmed to don the cape and cowl for Matt Reeves’ The Batman, fans have been chomping at the bit to figure out just who will be joining him on the big screen. But with a reported six villain lineup in the works, a lot of that attention has been spent waiting on learning who he’ll be facing off against. Thankfully, the pieces are finally starting to come together.

After negotiations fell through with Wolf of Wall Street and Superbad star Jonah Hill, we quickly heard that the film had gobbled up its Riddler in There Will Be Blood‘s Paul Dano and its Catwoman in Zoe Kravitz. And things got even sweeter earlier this week when Deadline brought us the news that both Warner Brothers and Matt Reeves have begun circling around Collin Farrell to play Gotham’s fowl foe, the Penguin.

Who’d be taking on the greedy bird, who’s been played most famously in film by Danny DeVito and Burgess Meredith and most recently by Robin Lord Taylor on Gotham, has been an up-and-down process. Over the last several months, the names of actors such as Josh Gad, Seth Rogen, Nicholas Hoult and Toby Jones were all attached to the part. But it looks like WB is setting its sails towards a familiar Fantastic Beasts face in Farrell.

And from a quick look at the social media spheres, this news appears to be sitting well with Batman fans. Go ahead and check out some of the celebration down below:

If this news doesn’t strike your fancy, you can take solace in the fact that it isn’t totally confirmed yet. And given that The Batman isn’t set to hit theaters until June 25th, 2021, some cards can still get shuffled.

