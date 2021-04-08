Batman: The Long Halloween Part One Gets Official Release Date

Batman: The Long Halloween has definitely shot up the list to become one of DC fans’ most-anticipated releases of 2021. We didn’t know much about the two-part adaptation of the seminal graphic novel by Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale until a couple of weeks ago, but over the past little while we’ve had a first look trailer and discovered the A-list cast, led by Supernatural star Jensen Ackles as the Dark Knight himself. Now, Part One‘s release date has been officially revealed.

Warner Bros. Animation has announced that the first outing will arrive on both digital and home video on June 11th. That’s only just over a couple of months to wait, then, until we get to see it. What’s more, it’s been confirmed that The Long Halloween Part One will come with an animated short film based on The Losers. DC fans will remember that the Vertigo Comics series was previously the basis of the 2010 action flick starring Chris Evans and Idris Elba.

Of course, Ackles has already played Jason Todd in 2010’s Batman: Under the Red Hood, and also cosplayed as the Caped Crusader for Halloween. So, when you think about it, he’s the perfect guy to bring Bats to life in this upcoming movie. He’s joined in the voice cast by the late Naya Rivera – who recorded her part prior to her tragic death last year – as Catwoman, while Josh Duhamel is Two-Face and The Suicide Squad‘s David Dastmalchian is Calendar Man.

The story follows Batman’s year-long investigation into a mysterious murderer known as the Holiday Killer, who takes out a new victim once a month on a special day of the year. Meanwhile, Gotham is in the midst of a crime war between mobsters Carmine Falcone and Sal Maroni. With so much corruption around, the Dark Knight’s ally Harvey Dent might not be able to escape this case unscathed.

Don’t miss Batman: The Long Halloween Part One when it releases this summer. Part Two will then follow in the fall.