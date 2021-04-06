Watch: Jensen Ackles Becomes Batman In The Long Halloween Trailer

Jensen Ackles is swapping the Impala for the Batmobile in Warner Bros. Animation’s latest DC movie. The Supernatural star is portraying the Dark Knight in Batman: The Long Halloween, the two-part adaptation of the seminal comic book by Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale. We’ve had a lot of new info arrive about the production over the past couple of weeks and now we’ve finally got our first look at Part One with this trailer that you can see above.

The Long Halloween follows the World’s Greatest Detective as he undertakes a year-long investigation into a shadowy serial killer known as Holiday, who strikes once a month, murdering a new victim only on special days of the year. The case will lead Batman into the heart of the mob and also into the path of some of his greatest enemies. Meanwhile, his ally, District Attorney Harvey Dent, will be pushed to the brink.

From Superman: Man of Tomorrow director Chris Palmer – this one continues the previous film’s new art style – The Long Halloween features a talented supporting cast to back up Ackles’ lead performance. The late Naya Rivera – who recorded her role prior to her death in 2020 – voices Catwoman, with Josh Duhamel as Two-Face, Billy Burke as Jim Gordon, Titus Welliver as Carmine Falcone, Troy Baker as the Joker and Ant-Man‘s David Dastmalchian as Calendar Man.

As previously confirmed, Part One has been rated PG-13, but the second half has been given a R-rating for “violent and bloody images.” So, expect things to get a lot darker as Batman’s hunt for Holiday deepens in Part Two. The first film is set to arrive this summer, before the second drops in the fall. It’s fitting that this adaptation is coming out now as well, as Batman: The Long Halloween is a major influence on Matt Reeves’ The Batman, which is due in theaters in 2022.