New Batman Merch Reveals Another Great Look At Robert Pattinson’s Batsuit

Tie-in merchandise is a hugely lucrative revenue stream for any major Hollywood blockbuster, so the studios are obviously huge fans of it, but in some cases it must surely frustrate the creative minds behind the projects in question to see some of the major reveals from their movies spoiled months ahead of time by toys, clothing and other materials that give the game away.

Godzilla vs. Kong was plagued by spoilers as the creature feature found itself continually shuffled around the release calendar last year, while Sam Wilson’s Captain America costume was unveiled in all of its glory long before The Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘s final episode aired. Matt Reeves’ The Batman has also seen a huge number of promotional images circulate online over the last week or so, but thankfully nothing particularly integral to the plot has been leaked just yet.

The deluge of images have given us the best looks at Robert Pattinson in his Batsuit, though, and a new Prime 1 Studios collectible has offered another detailed glimpse at the rebooted Dark Knight’s ensemble, which you can check out below.

Of course, The Batman also saw countless set photos make their way online during a prolonged shooting schedule that stretched almost fifteen months, so we’ve seen an awful lot of the core cast of characters already, but not a great deal in an official capacity. It all seems to be building towards something, though, and with the post-production team hard at work, it’s beginning to feel as if we’re not too far away from another trailer, which would be very exciting given how the first teaser turned out with just a few weeks of filming in the can.