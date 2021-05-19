Leaked Batman Image Reveals Great Look At Robert Pattinsonâ€™s Batsuit

Anytime a new live-action Batman project gets announced, one of the major points of intrigue for fans is always the look of the Caped Crusader’s costume. Merchandising tie-ins have long since decreed that nobody wears the same Batsuit twice, but the respective design teams have been doing a great job since the nipples and hulking codpieces of the Joel Schumacher era were abandoned.

Christian Bale’s more practical and tactically-inspired look perfectly suited the heightened reality that Christopher Nolan had created for The Dark Knight Trilogy, while Ben Affleck’s brutish veteran spin on the iconic superhero came with a battle-worn suit that reflected his decades of crimefighting, as well as the heavy duty armor designed to try and mitigate the threat of Superman.

When we got our first look at Robert Pattinson in Matt Reeves’ reboot, meanwhile, the response was more than a little mixed. There were comparisons to Netflix’s Daredevil, but seeing it in motion as part of the teaser trailer assuaged some of those doubts. Now, a new image has leaked online that gives us a much better gander at The Batman‘s leading man in full regalia, which you can check out below.

It appears to be landing somewhere in the middle ground between the practicality of Bale’s costume and the armored look sported by Affleck in Batman v Superman, which makes plenty of sense. After all, The Batman picks up during Bruce Wayne’s second year on the job, so he won’t be anywhere near the finished article in terms of his abilities and prowess when it comes to patrolling the streets of Gotham, but as is typically the case, he’ll probably get an upgrade or two before the credits roll.