The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Toy Confirms Big Spoiler

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier may be delayed, but a new look at an upcoming toy range reveals something we’ve been dying to know. Set photos have unveiled a few sneak peeks at Wyatt Russell in costume as John Walker, a character better known in the comics as U.S. Agent. But thanks to the packaging on these toys, we can now confirm that Walker will be going by a different, more familiar, alias in the upcoming Disney Plus TV series.

One fan spotted the below special edition Marvel MiniMates in the wild, with the four characters available being Falcon (Anthony Mackie), Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl) and Russell’s Walker, who’s credited here as Captain America. Though the blocky figures aren’t exactly photorealistic, they do give us a fresh look at the character’s costumes. Most notably, Walker’s altered suit as the Sentinel of Liberty.

From what we know about the plot so far, Sam Wilson taking up Steve Rogers’ legacy won’t be as easy as it seemed in Avengers: Endgame, as the U.S. Government will dispute Rogers’ own choice for his replacement and will hire Walker as the official new Cap. Walker is an anti-hero in the comics, with a different moral code from Steve, so expect there to be a lot of conflict between Sam and Bucky and him.

As for how Zemo fits into it all, that’s unclear, but knowing the Master of Evil, he’s probably pulling some nefarious strings behind the scenes. We also have reason to believe that he’s leading a resurrected HYDRA faction. Plus, as these photos remind us, he’ll finally don his classic purple mask, after giving it a miss in Captain America: Civil War.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has either wrapped up filming or is just about to, and will be on Disney Plus in 2021.