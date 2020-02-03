During yesterday’s Super Bowl, we got our first look at Marvel’s initial round of TV shows coming to Disney Plus, which has given fans much to chew on. For instance, the footage from Loki may reveal a classic Marvel organization, while our glimpse at WandaVision unveils Wanda Maximoff in her traditional comic book look at last. Let’s stick with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier for a minute, though, and inspect the bombshell that the promo may reveal about that series.

After the first clip seeing him practicing with the shield, the second bit of the teaser shows Sam Wilson in action, flying after some villainous base jumpers in a mountainous environment. Much of our attention in this scene is being drawn to Sam’s outfit, an updated one that reflects his new status as the next Captain America. However, if you pull your eyes over to his targets instead, you’ll notice that they have distinctive, familiar yellow piping on their black/possibly dark green suits.

So, we’re left to wonder: are these HYDRA agents? Has the evil cult resurfaced? After decades of amassing power by infiltrating S.H.I.E.L.D., Steve Rogers finally exposed the organization in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, seemingly destroying them for good. However, we all know how hard it is to kill HYDRA – cut off one head… etc. – so could they have reformed in the meantime?

If they have, it’s no mystery who the new head of HYDRA could be. Zemo will return in Falcon, as well, for the first time since Civil War. Though he was separate from them in that movie, the Baron is a long-time leader of HYDRA in the comics and, seeing as he’s also getting his purple mask in the show, he could live up to his comic book counterpart in that way, too.

In any case, all the answers will come our way when The Falcon and the Winter Soldier hits Disney Plus this August.