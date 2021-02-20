The Batman Will Reportedly Reference A Classic Superman Villain

DC fans have a lot of questions about how Matt Reeves’ The Batman trilogy will connect to the wider universe. We know that Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne lives in his own separate continuity from the DCEU, but will the movies be entirely standalone like the Dark Knight trilogy, or will they reference other corners of the franchise? That remains to be seen, but excitingly, the signs are pointing to Reeves at least dropping in some easter eggs to other DC characters.

We Got This Covered has heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Ben Affleck was coming back for The Flash and that J.J. Abrams was working on a Justice League Dark show – that LexCorp will be alluded to in Pattinson’s DC debut. We’re told the company belonging to Lex Luthor will get a nod in the film and while it’s unclear how prominent LexCorp’s role will be, apparently their logo will be featured on a sign at one point.

Of course, we’ve previously got a glimpse at a set photo showcasing a ripped poster on a wall which sported the Flash’s insignia. Meanwhile, further pics revealed a costume party will take place, attended by Superman and Wonder Woman cosplayers. By the looks of things, then, Pattinson’s Caped Crusader will be just starting out in a world that’s already populated by other members of the Justice League and their enemies. Presumably, while the Dark Knight is facing the Riddler in Gotham, the Man of Steel is battling Lex in Metropolis.

The Batman has been one of the Hollywood productions affected the most by the pandemic, with filming still going on in the UK despite beginning over a year ago, thanks to many stops and starts across that time. The shoot is finally expected to wrap up next month, though, and then, a year after that, the movie will at last hit cinemas on March 4th.