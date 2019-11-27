Several Scenes In The Batman Will Be Set In Arkham Asylum

Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight is due to face off against multiple supervillains in The Batman. We’ve known about this for a while, which led fans to theorize that writer/director Matt Reeves may be partially drawing inspiration from Rocksteady’s popular Batman: Arkham Asylum video game which saw the hero locked in the psychotic psychiatric institution along with many of his greatest foes. A new report, though, reveals that this is not the case.

Variety has shared a fascinating write-up of what’s coming in the future of the DCEU, which naturally touches on one of Warner Bros.’ most anticipated DC projects, The Batman. The outlet asserts that, contrary to popular belief, the movie won’t be fully set in Arkham. The hospital will be featured in some capacity, though, as insiders say “a handful of scenes” will be located there.

That’s hardly surprising, as Arkham has been a fixture of the Batman movies since the 1990s. The asylum made its cinematic debut in 1995’s Batman Forever before playing a key role in 2005’s Batman Begins. It also had a cameo in 2016’s Batman v Superman and 2017’s Justice League. Even Joker featured the place, albeit reimagined as the slightly more mundane Arkham State Hospital.

Of the several antagonists due to appear, the main three have already been cast. Zoe Kravitz will play Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano is Edward Nashton/Riddler and Colin Farrell is all but confirmed as Oswald Cobblepot/the Penguin. John Turturro is also crime boss Carmine Falcone, while Two-Face, Poison Ivy, Scarecrow and others are likewise expected to show up.

The Batman is set to start shooting early next year, though it won’t be seen in theaters until June 25th, 2021. As always, watch this space for further updates.