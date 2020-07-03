HBO Max added the Ultimate Edition of Zack Snyder’s Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice to its library this morning. Although this extended cut of the film was not announced as part of the streamer’s lineup for July, fans are happy it’s been made available. Adding several scenes that were missing from the theatrical version, the pic’s Ultimate Edition is – well – the ultimate edition of the movie.

Originally released in 2016, Batman V Superman saw the Caped Crusader go toe to toe with the Man of Steel. It was the first crossover film Warner Bros. produced for their DCEU, and it was meant to provide a precedent for 2017’s Justice League. Thanks to sloppy editing, lacklustre storytelling and uninspired action, however, the movie not only flopped with critics, but arguably set its successor title up for failure, too.

Regardless of the film’s initial reception, HBO Max has been doubling down on Snyder’s work. A few weeks ago, the streamer announced that they would be distributing his fabled extended cut of Justice League – dubbed the Snyder Cut by DC fans – sometime next year. The cut, which will not only add new scenes but also introduce new characters, is said to make the pic’s story more logical and engaging.

New Fan Art Imagines The Justice League Snyder Cut's Green Lantern 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The arrival of Batman V Superman‘s Ultimate Edition on HBO Max comes at a strange time. At the start of the month, the streamer removed most of its Batman titles, including Batman, Batman Returns, Batman Forever and Batman & Robin. As such, HBO may have added the film to satiate subscribers’ need for DC content, and keep them excited for the release of the Snyder Cut.

What did you think of Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, though? Did critics make a bad call, or were they right all along? Let us know in the comments!