The Batman Trilogy Reportedly Plans To Kill Off [SPOILERS]

There are many elements integral to the Batman mythology that would cause an uproar if they were ever changed, and one of the things that’s just as important to the Caped Crusader as his costume, the Batmobile, the Batcave, his myriad of fancy gadgets and his billions of dollars is the unwavering support of his loyal butler and closest confidant Alfred Pennyworth.

Matt Reeves’ The Batman might be the eleventh feature film to star the Dark Knight in a major role, but Alfred has never been too far from his side dating back from Alan Napier in Adam West’s big screen spinoff in 1966 to Jeremy Irons in Justice League. Andy Serkis will inherit the mantle for the upcoming reboot, and his presence alone would seem to guarantee a more rough and ready interpretation of the iconic character than we’ve been used to seeing in the past.

The Batman will be aiming to put an entirely fresh spin on a superhero that the world is more than familiar with, that much is certain, and we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones that told us Ben Affleck would be returning in The Flash as his version of the Dark Knight before it was confirmed – that Reeves is planning on having Alfred be murdered at some point during his proposed trilogy to prove that anything can happen in his version of Gotham City.

Further details are unclear at this time, but the idea of killing off the character is tantamount to sacrilege in the eyes of some fans and has only occurred twice in the comic books, first in 1964 and again last year. That means if it were to happen in The Batman, it would be a genuinely shocking moment that a lot of people would never have thought the franchise was brave enough to pull off.