The Caped Crusader has always kept his real identity hidden from the civilians of Gotham but, with a new easter egg in Google in celebration of The Batman, all can now know the name of the bat.

In a new animated secret, googling ‘Bruce Wayne‘ right now will result in a small bat signal icon present on his profile tab. Clicking this will then shine the signal and summon the bat to your computer screen.

Google is notorious for adding small secrets to their search engine which can be found by those who know where they’re looking and this may be one of their more subtle. Many of these additions are only available for a limited time so be sure to check this out for yourself while you can.

Over the years the role of Bruce Wayne has been played by a variety of high-profile actors including Ben Affleck, Christian Bale, and Michael Keaton among others. Now, come next week, Robert Pattinson will officially be added to these ranks.

The Batman is set to hit theatres early next month, and according to early reports, there will be plenty of Bruce Wayne to see in this movie as he appears in almost all of its scenes.

You can catch The Batman when it drops in theaters on March 3.