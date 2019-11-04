The Batman Said To Be Like A Sherlock Holmes Mystery

Not for the first time, Warner Bros. and Matt Reeves’ upcoming Batman reboot has been described as a noir-driven detective story for the Caped Crusader.

The film, starring Robert Pattinson as our new Bruce Wayne, is targeting a primetime release in the summer of 2021, with Warner Bros. now expected to jump-start production after amassing what is undoubtedly one of the most impressive ensemble casts we’ve ever laid eyes on.

And there’s a good reason Warner has filled its boots with top-tier stars; The Batman will reportedly be angled as a Sherlock Holmes-esque story, with the likes of Catwoman (Irene Adler), The Riddler (Moriarty) and Gordon (John Watson) drawing influence from Arthur Conan Doyle’s world-famous detective stories.

Here’s a Bat-shaped tidbit, courtesy of Thomas Polito:

Small The Batman update: I hear the movie is gonna play out very much like a Sherlock Holmes story with Catwoman as Batman’s Irene Adler & Riddler as his Moriarty. Reeves is also building a world similar to the animated shows & comics where all the villains are already out there… Forgot to add Gordon is [Bruce Wayne’s] Watson.

It’s certainly an interesting angle to take, particularly when you consider the possibility that The Batman will be situated in a Gotham City already overrun with villains. So, whereas Joker and The Dark Knight Trilogy experimented with origin stories for its respective baddies, Matt Reeves is seemingly hoping to create a lived-in world for Gotham’s rogues. And, honestly, it makes a lot of sense; these are all iconic characters that have existed in the public sphere for decades, so to retread old territory would be a colossal waste of time.

Instead, we’re more excited to see Robert Pattinson’s Bats flex his skills as the World’s Greatest Detective, and he’ll do just that when The Batman swoops into theaters all over the globe on June 25th, 2021.