Beast Wars Will Reportedly Be The Darkest Transformers Movie Yet

Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins might not have been a massive box office success, with a global tally of $373 million miles away from the billion-dollar hauls of the two sequels, but it remains one of the most influential blockbusters of the 21st Century, for better or worse.

All of a sudden, the dark and gritty reboot was the hottest new craze to sweep Hollywood, with virtually every major studio applying the formula to one of their own major properties. The minds behind Terminator Salvation, Sherlock Holmes, G.I. Joe, Rise of the Planet of the Apes, Skyfall, Suicide Squad, Power Rangers, Logan and many more cited Batman Begins as a direct influence, although it would be fair to say the trend has more than played out by this point.

However, insider Daniel Richtman is now claiming that the Beast Wars adaptation will be the darkest entry in the Transformers franchise yet, focusing on the trials, tribulations and trauma of war, with a lot of Maximal and Predacon death and destruction thrown in for good measure. Of course, all that’s officially been confirmed about the project so far is that a script is being written by Zodiac and White House Down‘s James Vanderbilt, and it isn’t even going to be the next Transformers epic to hit our screens.

According to Richtman, though, it’ll be the first installment in a trilogy set almost entirely in space with no humans that’s similar in scale to Avengers: Endgame and will eventually cross over with the main saga that’s currently in the process of being rebooted by director Steven Caple Jr., with a June 2022 release date locked in for his film. That’s an awful lot of information about a movie that’s not been given the okay to head into production yet, but the tipster is usually pretty reliable and with any luck, Paramount will begin to break the silence on Beast Wars over the coming months.