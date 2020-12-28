A Beloved Johnny Depp Movie Just Hit Netflix

December has already been a really great month for Netflix content drops, bringing dozens of exciting new movies and shows to the service for subscribers to watch. Big hits like the 80s sci-fi family film E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, two movies from the thrilling Jurassic Park series, and classic Adam Sandler comedies 50 First Dates and Little Nicky have kept everyone rather busy. But the month isn’t quite over yet and there’s still more to come.

That being said, today has brought with it only two new additions to Netflix’s library, with one of them being the activism film Cops and Robbers, which takes a look at police brutality and racial injustice. The other, however, is a light-hearted animated pic starring one of Hollywood’s biggest actors. So, if you’re in the mood for some laughs and quirky characters, you won’t want to look any further.

Johnny Depp features in the immensely enjoyable computer-animated effort Rango, which tells the story of a pet chameleon whose terrarium accidentally falls out of his owner’s car. Now all alone, the small lizard finds his way into a desert town called Dirt wherein he introduces himself as a rough and tumble drifter by the name of Rango. After an unexpected sequence of events, he becomes the sheriff and must root out corruption that’s led to the town’s citizens having their water supply drastically reduced.

Rango is a fun animated pic with plenty of memorable characters and a whole lot of laughs. It scored an 88% on Rotten Tomatoes with most critics praising its smart writing and Johnny Depp‘s performance as the titular lizard, so it goes without saying that anyone looking for an enjoyable family movie night should check out this charming adventure.