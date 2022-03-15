Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas’ ‘Deep Water’ getting trashed by critics

Psychological thriller Deep Water has been such a long time coming that stars Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas were a real-life couple during the entirety of production.

It would be safe to say that since moving on and entering new relationships, the duo probably don’t have much interest in going out of their way to promote Adrian Lyne’s steamy tale. Which is just as well, when Disney subsidiary 20th Century Studios have effectively buried the movie.

Originally scheduled for a November 2020 release, Deep Water kept getting pushed along the calendar, before ultimately being pulled from theaters altogether. It’s now set to hit Hulu on Friday, with Prime Video handling international distribution, and critics have been savaging the tired tale of romance gone wrong.

As you can see from the reactions below, Deep Water is hardly going to go down as a career-best for either of the two leads.

i know for sure i will enjoy deep water so much 🤭 we already knew the reviews were going to be bad — cecilia (@benniferglam) March 14, 2022

bad reviews or not i will be sitting my ass down on friday to watch deep water, and i will enjoy it. pic.twitter.com/1DfcsmPV5q — stephanie (@secretwaynes) March 14, 2022

“Ana de Armas behaves as if she’s in some saucy cologne commercial, and Affleck appears to have necked a hundredweight of Percocet before the cameras rolled”. https://t.co/ymXZrdfwIF — Oskar Belategui (@Belategui) March 14, 2022

Deep Water? More like Tepid Water. My review for @empiremagazine https://t.co/4gGIs6zXMK — Hanna Ines Flint (@HannaFlint) March 14, 2022

for such a humourless movie, DEEP WATER sure made me laugh out loud a bunch. truly abominable stuff. review later x — 🇺🇦Adam🇺🇦 (@adamsolomons5) March 14, 2022

guys sign me up for Deep Water. i don’t give a shit if it gets the worst reviews on this godforsaken planet, i’m watching it twice. — chris (@docsportello__) March 11, 2022

Deep Water is a brilliantly messy drama that's like a parody of films you see on sitcoms. Incredibly silly and borders on incomprehensible. Review live tomorrow pic.twitter.com/jNsVNvTvTd — Mike Finnerty (@MikeCJF) March 14, 2022

Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas erotic thriller Deep Water seductively whispers: Who thought this was a good idea? https://t.co/m3LlWA73DX — The Globe and Mail (@globeandmail) March 14, 2022

Given that it’s an adult-skewing genre film that boasts two recognizable and popular names taking top billing, Deep Water is virtually guaranteed to find a much bigger audience on streaming than it would have done on the big screen. Mid budget pieces that focus on plot and character above scale and spectacle are still dying a death at the box office two years on from the first wave of the COVID crisis, so on-demand is arguably the best place for it.

Reviews be damned, we’d feel fairly confident in saying that Deep Water will probably end up as the number one title on Hulu before we reach the end of the weekend.