Ben Affleck does what he does best at the premiere of his latest movie and becomes a meme

One of the greatest things about Ben Affleck is that he’s self-aware enough to know that he’s become a constant source of memes, but he’s also flippant enough to make it abundantly clear that he couldn’t care less.

If he carries on at this rate, though, then he’s in real danger of usurping long-reigning monarch Nicolas Cage has Hollywood’s most memeworthy actor. Everything from “Sad Affleck” to “Exasperated Affleck” via “Sleepy Affleck” has already captured the internet’s imagination dating back years, while the recent Grammys was a veritable bounty unto itself.

Never one to pass up an opportunity, then, the premiere of Affleck’s latest directorial effort Air took place last night, and the star-studded cast that includes longtime BFF Matt Damon, Jason Bateman, Viola Davis, and more were out in force. How did the two-time Academy Award winner spend his time on the red carpet? Why, creating more memeable content, of course.

If we don't get Ben Affleck memes from the #AirMovie premiere, was there even a carpet? pic.twitter.com/xN0W6P9C7U — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) March 28, 2023

Even though he’s only in The Flash for a matter of minutes – or at least that’s the way he tells it – we really hope the DCU’s departing Dark Knight gets sent out onto the promotional circuit for the Scarlet Speedster’s long-awaited solo debut, for the sole purpose of guaranteeing more top-tier reaction memes.

It’s the least we deserve after the most underutilized Batman in the history of live-action blockbuster cinema prepares to say his final goodbyes, with the star giving James Gunn’s desires to get him on board the revamped franchise a resounding “no.”