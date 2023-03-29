Ben Affleck repeatedly ruling himself out of a DCU return goes in one ear and right out the other

Some SnyderVerse fans are still caught up in the first stage of grief: denial. No matter what, they continue to campaign for something that will never be, despite the fact that one of the defunct movie universe’s leading stars, Ben Affleck, has stated numerous times that they have moved on.

Unfortunately, even if Warner Bros. was to consider a Batfleck movie and the stars somehow aligned, the actor/director has already confirmed that he will not be making an appearance in James Gunn’s DCU.

Despite this, fans shared theories as to how Affleck may make a comeback in the DCU, perhaps even helming the Batman the Brave and the Bold movie. However, these rumors have all been categorically shot down. Even though there is practically no hope, fans haven’t been deterred as they continue to campaign and paste fan castings and ideas for a movie that will never be made.

The fan castings were interesting, to say the least. Dave Bautista would hands down be the best version of Bane, but after playing Drax for nearly ten years and his focus on more serious roles means we likely won’t see him readily jump into another comic book role anytime soon.

There’s continued hope that Affleck will change his mind about the whole thing.

What was it gunn said when we all called him out on lying profusely? Oh yeah "I Changed Mind



This Was Ben Affleck Just The Other Day Regarding Batman



Sit Down GunnGan#MakeTheBatfleckMovie#FireJamesGunnAndPeterSafran pic.twitter.com/hBgGHx0rhl — Ty (Great Power. Greater Responsibility.) (@TheSoulWithin7) March 29, 2023

Affleck will don the cape and cowl for the last time in this year’s The Flash. Perhaps the jumbled DC slate has confused fans and given them hope where there is none. After all, it’s hard to move on when we keep seeing the ghost of what could have been on our screen. Maybe after The Flash has been and gone and we’ve waved goodbye to Batfleck on our screens for the final time, maybe then, we’ll all accept that there will never be a Batfleck movie.