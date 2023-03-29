Ben Affleck seemingly spoils a massive cameo in ‘The Flash’

The Flash , the long-awaited and controversy-fueled DC Extended Universe film, is finally set for a June release. The film’s trailer has already given us a glimpse at the multiversal battle the DC Comics speedster will engage in after he unintentionally branches the timeline and create an alternate universe. With Michael Keaton returning as that alternate universe’s Batman and Sasha Calle bringing Supergirl to life in her first live-action appearance, The Flash already promises to be a star-studded adventure.

Ben Affleck, who also stars as the movie’s primary Batman, appears to have spoiled a massive cameo set for the film. The star was recently talking about his experience shooting The Flash on the SmartLess podcast (which he claims is his best work in the Batsuit ), and accidentally spilled that Gal Gadot will reprise her role as Wonder Woman in a cameo sequence in the upcoming film.

While Affleck discussed an ‘ah-ha’ moment in which he finally understood his character, he just couldn’t help but spill out Wonder Woman’s name in the conversation, despite his best intentions:

“I mean, I don’t want to give a spoiler, but it was a scene where I get caught, I get saved by Wonder Woman during a conflagration with some bad guys. And she saves me by– I mean, I’m sure the spoiler, DC assassins are gonna get me, but she saves me with the Lasso of Truth. And so what happens is that Batman divulges some of his real feelings about his life and work… I was like, ‘Wait a minute, I got it!’

It’s exciting to know that three members of the Justice League are showing up in the movie alongside an alternate version of the team. This is the second DCEU film of the year to feature Gal Gadot cameoing as Wonder Woman, previously appearing in Shazam!: Fury of the Gods. There were rumors of her cameo in the movie ever since some Funko Pop figures from the film featuring Wonder Woman made waves.

Gal Gadot’s future in the DCU is still cloudy, given Wonder Woman 3 is no longer moving forward. Still, seeing as her presence is continuously felt in the franchise, hopefully these are signs that point to her sticking around for the long haul.

In The Flash, the speedster would have to team up with Keaton’s Batman and Calle’s Supergirl to fight a battle with an alternate General Zod. Based on the Flashpoint arc of DC Comics, the film is speculated to reboot the DCEU and help transition the franchise into James Gunn’s new DC Universe.

This also might be the last time we see Ben Affleck as Batman , unless he appears in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, an appearance still clouded in mystery. Affleck’s apparent spoiler would have gotten some DC assassins on his back on a regular day, but with Gunn speeding up the process to launch his DCU’s Gods and Monsters arc, knowing more about The Flash might not be that big a deal.