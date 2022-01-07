Ben Affleck says ‘The Flash’ has his best-ever Batman scenes

2022 is the year of the bat, with a quartet of Caped Crusaders all set to grace our screens in three separate superhero extravaganzas, all of which are guaranteed to draw in a massive audience.

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman is first out of the gate in March, before Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton both lend support to Ezra Miller’s title hero in The Flash, while Tim Burton’s Dark Knight was also confirmed for HBO Max exclusive Batgirl, which sees Leslie Grace suit up as the crimefighting daughter of J.K. Simmons’ Commissioner Gordon.

Much speculation has revolved around whether or not Affleck’s Dark Knight is going to make it out of the Scarlet Speedster’s solo debut alive, and while we won’t know for sure until the DCEU blockbuster arrives in November, the actor has teased some top-tier Batman action.

Speaking to The Herald Sun, the two-time Academy Award winner revealed his belief that The Flash holds the best scenes he’s ever shot as the iconic superhero.

“I have never said this — this is hot off the presses — but maybe my favorite scenes in terms of Batman and the interpretation of Batman that I have done, were in the Flash movie. I hope they maintain the integrity of what we did because I thought it was great and really interesting — different, but not in a way that is incongruent with the character. Who knows? Maybe they will decide that it doesn’t work, but when I went and did it, it was really fun and really, really satisfying and encouraging and I thought, ‘Wow — I think I have finally figured it out.'”

We’ll have to enjoy the little time with Batfleck we’ve got left, because all signs point to the 49 year-old hanging up the cape and cowl for good in the aftermath of The Flash, but let’s hope he goes out with the biggest bang possible if that turns out to be the case.