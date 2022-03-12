At a time when box office takings have been down across the board, Spider-Man: No Way Home proved to be a phenomenal success even by normal standards when it landed in theaters last December, earning well over $1 billion worldwide. While there are a number of much-anticipated movies coming out in 2022, it’s hard to imagine many of them nipping at NWH‘s heels. But one that may be able to match it is Marvel’s next blockbuster, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

At least, star Benedict Cumberbatch thinks it can. While speaking to Empire, the Avengers: Infinity War actor made the bold prediction that the incoming Doctor Strange 2 will find “success on the level of Spidey.” He’s so sure about this because he thinks its multiversal scope and “level of ambition” will hook audiences the same way that No Way Home, which he also appeared in, did.

“It’s a big, big movie,” promises Cumberbatch. “It’s going to be an absolute riot. And if it brings off the level of ambition it’s got, we’re going to have a success on the level of Spidey. There you go, I’ll put my flag in the sand.”

While it is a big claim, you can see why Cumberbatch is so certain about the sequel’s success. Cinemagoers are carrying a tremendous amount of goodwill for the MCU after No Way Home turned out to be such a winner, plus the threequel even ended on a first-look trailer at Doctor Strange 2, encouraging folks to think of it as the next chapter in the same story. Likewise, pitching NWH as a crossover event worked wonders, and the similarly thrilling, cameo-laden promotion for DS2 looks to be pulling off the same trick.

In many ways, Multiverse of Madness has an even wider scope than NWH as it’s not limited to the Spider-Verse and can crossover with any corner of Marvel media, as shown by Patrick Stewart’s Professor X featuring in the trailer. Whether this will translate to the record-breaking ticket sales of Spider-Man, we’ll have to see, but Cumberbatch’s foretelling of the future may well yet prove to be accurate.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits cinemas on May 6.