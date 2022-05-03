Benedict Cumberbatch Fought to Include Some ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Scenes

It's encouraging to hear the actor having so much authority over his own solo sequel.

Big budget blockbusters are constantly-evolving beasts, and that remains true from the second the first word of the script is written, to the final day of shooting, two events that are regularly years apart. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness knows that better than most Marvel Studios projects, having been the subject of reshoots that sound as extensive as they do exhausting.

Benedict Cumberbatch has been open in discussing the trials and tribulations faced by Sam Raimi’s sequel, even going so far as to reveal that the third act of the film wasn’t locked in place until very late in the day, which can often be interpreted as a sign of potential disaster.

However, the first reactions to Multiverse of Madness have been overwhelmingly positive, but they didn’t land online until after the leading man revealed at the premiere that he’d fought hard for certain scenes to be included in the final cut.

“The last third of the film, to be particular. In true Marvel fashion, it came together quite late. I feel like a guardian of this character so the integrity rests with me, so I fought for a lot the stuff you’ll see in the picture and some that you won’t.”

In only three days, audiences around the world will discover what Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has up its sleeve, but we can rest easy knowing that it’s going to be spectacular when we find out.