Doctor Strange Reportedly Getting New Comic-Accurate Costume In Multiverse Of Madness

No superhero sequel is complete without the title character getting a costume upgrade, which we’d like to say reflects their ongoing journey to becoming the best version of themselves as their evolving appearance represents an increasing comfort in who they are and what they’re capable of, but we all know it’s about selling toys.

The marketing department can’t exactly shill slight variations on the same merchandise all over again, which is the most important reason why any self-respecting comic book hero to headline their own movie never sports the same duds for two films in a row. Benedict Cumberbatch is already taking his preparations for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness incredibly seriously by actually growing the goatee for real this time instead of having it glued onto his face by the makeup team, but it sounds as though the Sorcerer Supreme will be getting a more comic-accurate costume as well, according to a new report.

Moody Doctor Strange 2 Fan Poster Teases Strange/Scarlet Witch Face-Off 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Of course, it’s not as though the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Master of the Mystic Arts has deviated too far from the template set ever since Doctor Strange made his comic book debut in 1963, but we could realistically be seeing the signature red and blue dialled up a notch in terms of vibrancy, while there’s every chance that Cumberbatch is going to pop his collar and give those yellow gloves their moment in the sun.

With Sam Raimi at the helm and the concept promising what could the MCU’s wildest movie yet, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness may as well go all-out when reimagining the title hero as being ripped straight from the pages of Marvel Comics, and the extra revenue from tie-in merch certainly won’t hurt, either.