The best Jamie Campbell Bower movies and TV shows, ranked

Despite only being 33 years old, Jamie Campbell Bower has been a familiar face on screens both big and small for the past 15 years, with the British actor featuring in a slate of movies and TV series that range from iconic smash-hits to underrated gems.

With only 26 credits to his name, Bower has clearly taken a lot of care to cultivate his career and only choose a select few projects that really speak to him. Considering his popularity, that’s an approach that’s definitely worked out for him. Given that his parents both work in the music industry, it’s no surprise that Bower also has a side-hustle in that field, serving as the front man for London-based band Counterfeit from 2015-2020. Nevertheless, it’s his acting endeavors that he’s most known for.

Still, say you’ve only seen him in a couple of projects and want to seek out more of what he’s worked on, what do you need to go watch? Here are the absolute best projects starring Jamie Campbell Bower that you need to check out if you’re a fan of the actor whose star is on the rise.

Harry Potter and the Death Hallows: Part 1 (2010)

It’s curious that Bower’s contribution to the Wizarding World is among his most famous roles, and yet he hardly appears on screen. In the seventh Harry Potter film, Bower features in a brief flashback scene as the young Gellert Grindelwald. Years later, he reprised the part for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, in which the older version of the dark wizard was played by his Sweeney Todd co-star Johnny Depp. At the time of Deathly Hallows, Bower was also engaged to Ginny Weasley actress Bonnie Wright.

The Prisoner (2009)

The 1960s series The Prisoner is one of the most groundbreaking TV series of all time. Its 2009 remake, however, is not. Nevertheless, this attempt to reboot the surreal sci-fi show for the Lost era, which sees a man wake up in a mysterious village where everyone has numbers for names, isn’t without its merits. Like its incredible ensemble cast, for example, which includes Jim Caviezel, Ian McKellen, and yes, our boy Bower. He plays 11-12, the conflicted son of McKellen’s main villain, 2.

Camelot (2011)

Bower’s first—and, to date, only—starring role in a TV series came in the form of Camelot, the short-lived attempt to give Arthurian mythology a Game of Thrones makeover. This retelling of the myths features all the nudity and violence you could want. Bower leads as the famous young king, with Tamsin Egerton as love interest Guinevere, Joseph Fiennes as mystical mentor Merlin, and Eva Green as his evil half-sister, Morgan. The Starz series only lasted for 10 episodes before being given the chop.

Will (2017)

Continuing his strange streak of appearing in TV series that had a lot of promise only to be cancelled one season in, Bower was also part of the cast of TNT’s Will, a fresh new take on the life of William Shakespeare. Opposite Laurie Davidson in the title role, Bower played Shakespeare’s fellow famous playwright and friend, Christopher Marlowe. Historical purists will balk at this one, but if you like the sounds of a punk-rock retelling of the biography of the Bard, then this is for you.

The Twilight Saga (2009-2012)

Yes, like Robert Pattison before him, Bower boasts both the Harry Potter and Twilight franchises on his resume. The actor appeared in three out of the five films—the second, New Moon, and both parts of Breaking Dawn—in the all-important role of Caius, one of the three Volturi leaders, the ancient vampire coven that serves as the saga’s main villains. This is probably the character he was most associated with prior to a certain Netflix show snapping him up.

The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones (2013)

By this point in his career, Bower had established himself as an icon of YA adaptations, so he was the perfect choice to bring hunky Jace to life. in what was planned as the first in a Mortal Instruments franchise, Jace was a Shadowhunter—a kind of monster hunter descended from angels. Unfortunately for him, the Lily Collins-starring City of Bones bombed at the box office, with Cassandra Clare’s novels next brought to the screen in the form of the cult-favorite Shadowhunters TV series, which featured an all-new cast.

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

Bower got his big break in the industry when he landed a secondary leading role in Tim Burton’s gothic musical spectacle, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. He plays Anthony, the romantic sailor who falls for Sweeney’s long-lost daughter, Johanna, and plans to free her from the evil Judge Turpin’s (Alan Rickman) clutches. While not the most complex of parts, Bower proved his talent right off the bat, revealing a knack for singing that he’s rarely been allowed to showcase since.

Stranger Things (2022-)

The ultimate Jamie Campbell Bowyer role can only be his scene-stealing turn in the fourth season of Netflix super-smash hit, Stranger Things. The actor got a chance to play his finest villain yet in the multi-faceted role of Henry Creel, aka One, aka Vecna, who it turns out is the ultimate villain of the series. We’re not sure anyone else but Bower could’ve turned that freaky-looking mastermind into the internet’s favorite monster boyfriend. Expect much more from him in ST‘s fifth and final season.