Bette Midler Says Hocus Pocus 2 Has A Pretty Great Story

The Sanderson sisters are coming back. After 27 years and counting, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy have been confirmed to be returning to their roles for Hocus Pocus 2, the long-awaited sequel to the 1993 cult Halloween classic. We’ve been hearing about the project for the past year, but now that it’s on the cusp of production, Winifred Sanderson herself, Bette Midler, has teased that we can expect a strong story.

While speaking to People, Midler revealed that the trio of lead actresses were pitched an outline of the script, which they all thought was “pretty great,” causing them to agree to hop on their broomsticks once again.

“They presented us with an outline, and after we picked ourselves up off the floor because it’s been 27 years, we looked at it and I think all of us agreed that it was pretty great.”

The star went on to say to People that it’s not just about getting herself, Parker and Najimy on board. They’re also trying to bring back as many of the crew as possible, in an attempt to recreate the magic that went into all areas of production on the original movie.

“We’re trying to see who’s available and who’s still out there and still working and who can come back,” she adds. “Because, a lot of the success of what we did on that picture had to do with the team that was surrounded, had to do with the team that they assembled to make that picture, the people who did the flying and the rigging, the people who did the green screens, the people who did the … I don’t think they called it the green screen in those days. The people who did the hair and makeup, which were all exemplary, the costumers, and the special effects people.“

Despite the attempt to get the old team together, original director Kenny Ortega (High School Musical) won’t be returning. Hairspray helmer Adam Shankman (Hairspray) is behind the cameras this time, with Workaholics scribe Jen D’Angelo penning the script. No story details have been revealed as yet, but if Midler thinks it’s “pretty great,” then that’s good enough for us.

Filming is due to take place early next year in Los Angeles and Massachusetts, much like the first film. So, with a bit of luck and a lot of witchcraft, we may finally get to see Hocus Pocus 2 on Disney Plus in time for next Halloween. Watch this space for more.