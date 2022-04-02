Bill Skarsgård headlining the latest attempt to reboot ‘The Crow’

The well-known definition of insanity is attempting the same thing over and over again while hoping for different results, and that’s definitely something that applies to Hollywood’s relentless and so far unsuccessful attempts to get a reboot of The Crow off the ground.

An updated version of the 1994 cult classic was first announced to be in the works way back in December of 2008, but every iteration in the 14 years since has failed to emerge from development hell. Undeterred, Deadline has revealed that Bill Skarsgård has become the latest name to sign on for the lead role, with Snow White and the Huntsman‘s Rupert Sanders set to direct.

Of course, a star and director is no guarantee that The Crow is guaranteed to make it to the big screen, especially when you consider the sheer volume of names to have circled the project at various points on either side of the camera.

The 31 year-old Swedish actor and Ghost in the Shell helmer Sanders join a long, long, long list of talents to have flirted with The Crow at various points, which includes (but somehow isn’t even limited to) Stephen Norrington, Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, Francisco Javier Gutierrez, Corin Hardy, Jason Momoa, Tom Hiddleston, Luke Evans, Bradley Cooper, Mark Wahlberg, James McAvoy, Ryan Gosling, Channing Tatum, Sam Witwer, Bill’s brother Alexander Skarsgård, Jack Huston, Nicholas Hoult, and Jack O’Connell.

In short, we’ll believe it when we see it on the big screen for ourselves, based on how often The Crow V2.0 has been plunged into development and then almost immediately pulled back out.