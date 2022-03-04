‘The Crow’ producer says updates on the reboot are coming soon

1994’s The Crow is a cult-classic comic book adaptation that still kicks a lot of ass to this day. It tells the tale of musician Eric Draven, whose fiancée was murdered in front of him by a gang of criminals before being stabbed, shot, and thrown out of a window.

A year later, he claws his way out of his grave as an extremely upset supernatural vigilante, having been granted immortality in order to seek righteous vengeance. It’s a very fun ride and has been followed by three sequels: The Crow: City of Angels, The Crow: Salvation, and The Crow: Wicked Prayer, all of which stunk up the place big time.

But soon we may get a new Crow movie worthy of the original. Producer Ed Pressman has given an interview to IndieWire discussing the future of the franchise, confirming that their plans are for a full reboot. Pressman described The Crow as an “anti-superhero” and confirmed that a director and cast will be announced “in the near future”.

This all comes after a recent false start in resurrecting the franchise. Jason Momoa was announced for the lead role (we’ve since seen test footage of him as the character), with The Hallow and The Nun director Corin Hardy helming the movie. That’s since been canceled, though it’s sounding as if the new one could be essentially an updated remake of the original.

That prospect won’t go down well with original director Alex Proyas. Referencing the tragic death of Brandon Lee while making The Crow, he said on the It’s Hughezy, Hello! podcast:

“Brandon Lee made that movie what it is. He made that movie, he made that character. That character was not taken from a comic book, that was Brandon. And Brandon Lee died making that movie, he paid the worst price anyone could ever pay aking a movie and it’s his legacy. … So that’s what the movie is, it’s not just a movie that can be remade. It’s one man’s legacy. And it should be treated with that level of respect.”

Somehow I doubt matters of taste will stop a new Crow being made, though let’s face it, we’ve been hearing rumors of a new entry for more than a decade now and nothing ever comes of it. Let’s wait for an official announcement, which should be coming soon.