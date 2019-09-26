Birds Of Prey Set Photo Reveals Another New Look For Harley Quinn

The latest installment in the DC Extended Universe, the Harley Quinn-led spinoff Birds of Prey, is now less than six months away from release, and the recent reveal of the first official poster is a clear signal that the marketing campaign for the comic book movie is slowly starting to ramp up.

Following her well-received debut as Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad, Margot Robbie has really taken the fan-favorite character to heart, and has acted as one of the driving forces behind Birds of Prey by serving as both star and producer of the upcoming flick. While there’ve been plenty of behind-the-scenes rumors that the project is in the midst of extensive reshoots, with huge question marks surrounding director Cathy Yan’s ability to manage the jump from micro-budget independent movies to studio blockbusters, a new behind-the-scenes photo shows that things certainly look rosy on-set, which you can see below.

There might not be any context to the latest set pic, but the idea of Harley Quinn being anywhere near an ice rink is enough to make you think that some serious damage is going to be caused. The constant neon vibes might be giving off a little too many Batman & Robin vibes for some people’s taste, but the recent creative direction of the DCEU in the post-Snyder era is enough to remain optimistic about Birds of Prey for now.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell and Ella Jay Basco round out the rest of the titular team, with Ewan McGregor as main villain Black Mask. With the February release date getting ever closer, it surely can’t be long until a new trailer makes its way online, especially if DC and Warner Bros. are keen to downplay those rumors of a troubled production.