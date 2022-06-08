

The highly anticipated trailer for Black Adam was released today, and while the excitement is in the air, some fans are skeptical of the movie being just another film starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. An ongoing discussion on social media is the repetitiveness of the kinds of roles given to the former pro wrestler, and some believe the superhero’s characteristics may have taken a back seat.

On Reddit, fans held a discussion after the trailer’s release to drop their opinions, which ranged from extreme excitement about the upcoming film to lukewarm skepticism about its lead antihero.

One fan made mention of the fact that it seems like the actor simply donned a costume without getting into the character of Black Adam, noting that his presumed accent was missing. Previous depictions of the superhero have come with an accent, as he is an ancient Egyptian.

Doubts aside, the trailer does offer an interesting take on the dark and troubled superhero that shows The Rock in a much different light from his previous comedic and lighthearted endeavors. With the introduction of some other beloved DC heroes like Hawkman, Doctor Fate, and Atom Smasher, Black Adam just might become one of the movies that strengthens the DCEU. Factoring in the overwhelming popularity of Dwayne Johnson, it’s also expected to perform well at the box office.

Black Adam is scheduled to be released on Oct. 21 later this year, and rounding out the main cast are Aldis Hodge, Sarah Shahi, Noah Centineo, Quintessa Swindell, and Pierce Brosnan. Fans are just going to have to give The Rock the benefit of the doubt and hope for a thrilling and unique film.