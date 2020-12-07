Black Adam Will Reportedly Introduce The DCEU’s First Transgender Hero

The knock-on effect caused by the Coronavirus pandemic has seen the DCEU’s Black Adam pulled from its announced December 2021 release and delayed to a new unspecified date. Production was initially set to begin in July, but after the industry went into shutdown, the leading man had to fulfill his obligations to Netflix’s Red Notice when things started back up again, and cameras are now expected to begin rolling next spring.

Johnson won’t be too disappointed, though, having become accustomed to setbacks for Black Adam. The 48 year-old first became attached to the title role in 2007 and has seen the project suffer a number of false starts, and by the time the movie eventually arrives, he’ll have been involved for at least fifteen years before finally shepherding it across the finish line and onto the big screen.

Of course, a massive comic book franchise like the DCEU wouldn’t sign up the biggest and highest-paid star on the planet without having some pretty major plans in store, and Johnson has already called out the Justice League, while a showdown against Shazam feels like an inevitability as well.

So far, Aldis Hodge’s Hawkman and Noah Centineo’s Atom Smasher are the only other confirmed members of the cast, but we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Ben Affleck would be back as Batman in The Flash weeks before it was confirmed – that Black Adam will also feature the DCEU’s first transgender superhero.

We don’t have any further details other than the character in question will be one of the members of the Justice Society of America, but that’s been a pretty extensive list over the decades, and Doctor Fate and Cyclone were the only names officially teased during Black Adam‘s DC FanDome presentation this summer. So for now, we’ll just have to wait and see who this individual turns out to be.