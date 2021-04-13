Black Adam Reportedly References Events And Characters From The SnyderVerse

In an unexpected development, it’s looking like the Justice League’s last hope is Black Adam. Reports have it that Dwayne Johnson is fighting back against Warner Bros. on their decision to kill the SnyderVerse, as even with the success of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, the studio wants to wipe the slate clean and start again. But The Rock isn’t having this, apparently, and is hoping to restore the SnyderVerse in his Black Adam franchise.

Word has it that he’s battling to get Henry Cavill’s Superman and maybe the rest of the League to boot in Black Adam 2. And while they won’t be showing up in the upcoming origin movie, as that’ll see the ruler of Kahndaq face off against the Justice Society instead, it sounds like the film will still be firmly set in the SnyderVerse. And that’s because according to scooper Mikey Sutton of Geekosity, Black Adam will include references to events and characters from Snyder’s efforts.

As per the tipster, WB is in no position to prevent Johnson from restoring the SnyderVerse in the Black Adam films as he’s got full creative control on those, plus the backing of AT&T. So he’s going full steam ahead in linking the movies back to Snyder’s. Sutton doesn’t specify what these aforementioned references will be, though, apart from one. Apparently, Darkseid will be name-checked in the pic, following his DCEU debut in HBO Max’s Justice League.

We don’t know how the tyrant of Apokolips will be alluded to, but it should be remembered that Teth-Adam hails from ancient times, while JL established that Darkseid invaded Earth thousands of years ago. Could the arrival of Nth Metal on Earth, which ties into the origins of Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), be connected to the grand battle against Uxas and his forces?

Black Adam, which also stars Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone and Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, is shooting now and lands in theaters on July 29th, 2022.