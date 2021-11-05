Black Adam Rumored To Face Wonder Woman In A Future DCEU Movie

Just the other day, producer Hiram Garcia teased that Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman was one of the few superheroes capable of going toe-to-toe with Dwayne Johnson’s all-powerful Black Adam, adding that he’d love to see them cross paths on the big screen eventually.

Almost like clockwork, a new rumor hailing from Geekosity offers that it’s on the cards, although it does require a certain leap of the imagination, even if Johnson and Gadot are more than familiar with each other having collaborated on the Fast & Furious franchise and Netflix’s Red Notice, without even mentioning their respective DCEU credentials.

Black Adam Stares Down Henry Cavill's Superman In Epic DCEU Fan Art 1 of 2

As per Geekosity’s Mikey Sutton, Garcia teasing a potential crossover “nearly confirms” a previous report of his that Dwayne Johnson wants the entirety of Zack Snyder’s Justice League team to play a part in the Black Adam franchise, which sounds like a bit of a stretch when it’s really a case of a producer opining on two stars of another movie he also happens to produce sharing the screen in a third different property.

That’s not to say that it can be ruled out by any means, though, but we’re a long way away from the intense talk that The Rock would single-handedly defy Warner Bros. by resurrecting the SnyderVerse without a care in the world. Black Adam versus Wonder Woman? Yes please, because it would be awesome, but that’s about as much hope as we can hang on it for now.