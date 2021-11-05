Home / movies

Black Adam Rumored To Face Wonder Woman In A Future DCEU Movie

Just the other day, producer Hiram Garcia teased that Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman was one of the few superheroes capable of going toe-to-toe with Dwayne Johnson’s all-powerful Black Adam, adding that he’d love to see them cross paths on the big screen eventually.

Almost like clockwork, a new rumor hailing from Geekosity offers that it’s on the cards, although it does require a certain leap of the imagination, even if Johnson and Gadot are more than familiar with each other having collaborated on the Fast & Furious franchise and Netflix’s Red Notice, without even mentioning their respective DCEU credentials.

Black Adam Stares Down Henry Cavill's Superman In Epic DCEU Fan Art
As per Geekosity’s Mikey Sutton, Garcia teasing a potential crossover “nearly confirms” a previous report of his that Dwayne Johnson wants the entirety of Zack Snyder’s Justice League team to play a part in the Black Adam franchise, which sounds like a bit of a stretch when it’s really a case of a producer opining on two stars of another movie he also happens to produce sharing the screen in a third different property.

That’s not to say that it can be ruled out by any means, though, but we’re a long way away from the intense talk that The Rock would single-handedly defy Warner Bros. by resurrecting the SnyderVerse without a care in the world. Black Adam versus Wonder Woman? Yes please, because it would be awesome, but that’s about as much hope as we can hang on it for now.

