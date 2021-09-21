Black Canary Movie To Reportedly Feature 3 Famous Villains

A month ago today, news broke that a Black Canary movie starring Birds of Prey‘s Jurnee Smollett-Bell was on its way to HBO Max. Other than that Bell will be reuniting with Lovecraft Country‘s Misha Green, who is writing the script for the project, not much else has been revealed about Dinah Lance’s first solo movie. By the sound of it, the film will raise the stakes for the super-screaming heroine, as she might be facing a trio of villains.

Despite not being joined by her teammates Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) this time around, Dinah could be battling three times the foes. According to what we’re hearing from our reliable sources⏤who told us about HBO Max’s Harry Potter show before that was confirmed⏤Black Canary will feature three antagonists, all of whom fans will no doubt be excited to see make their debuts in the DCEU.

We can reveal that we’ve been told the movie’s villains will be Richard Dragon, Bronze Tiger and Lady Shiva. These three showing up makes a lot of sense as, alongside Dinah herself, they stand as some of the most accomplished martial artists in the DC universe. All three characters have their origins closely linked together as well, as outlined in 1975’s Richard Dragon, Kung Fu Master comics.

What’s more, Green already hinted at two of these showing up by using dragon and tiger emojis in her tweet announcing Black Canary. The trio have previously appeared in live-action before: Michael Jai White played Bronze Tiger and Kirk Acevedo played Ricardo Diaz (an updated Dragon) on Arrow while Shiva was portrayed by Sung-Hi Lee in The WB’s Birds of Prey series.

Black Canary has yet to find itself a director, so it’s not ready to go just yet. But from this news to the rumors that Green Arrow will feature, there’s already plenty to get excited about.