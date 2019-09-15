There’ll Soon Be Two Black Captain Americas In The MCU

Steve Rogers is Captain America no longer following Avengers: Endgame, with Sam Wilson set to take on the mantle from now on. Well, that’s what we’ve been led to believe so far, at least, but it actually seems that there’ll be multiple characters running around the MCU continuing his legacy over the next few years.

We Got This Covered has heard from our sources – the same ones who told us that The Batman will be based on The Long Halloween and that a She-Hulk show was happening, both of which have now been confirmed – that Marvel has plans for a diverse range of Captain Americas in the MCU. This doesn’t appear to mean that there will be several heroes all bearing that same alias, but instead that there will be an extended Cap family at work in the franchise. And in particular, we’ve been told that there’ll be two black Cap-related characters belong long.

Obviously, one of these is the aforementioned Falcon. The second, though, will be Eli Bradley AKA Patriot, who will apparently be part of the Young Avengers, as per the comics. After all, we already know that Marvel’s developing a Disney Plus TV series based on the team of teen heroes.

Many of the roster will first be introduced elsewhere before coming together, though, such as Kate Bishop in Hawkeye, Wiccan in WandaVision and Hulkling in Captain Marvel 2. It’s currently unclear whether this is the case for Patriot, but it’s not out of the question that he could show up first in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Then again, there may not be room for him, as the upcoming Disney Plus show will already bring together the rest of Steve’s supporting cast, with Sam and Bucky being joined by Sharon Carter and Zemo returning to cause havoc in the series, too. It’s been reported that the plot will explore the government being unhappy with Sam as the new Cap and so have appointed their own replacement in John Walker AKA U.S. Agent. Also, Anthony Mackie has said that, despite now having the shield, his character will still call himself the Falcon.

This probably feeds into the idea that many heroes will continue the good name of Captain America rather than just one, but however it all turns out, it sounds like Marvel’s got some pretty exciting plans for the future of the MCU and even though Steve Rogers may be gone, his legacy still clearly lives on.