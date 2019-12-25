Black Mask Will Reportedly Now Be Bisexual In Birds Of Prey, Not Gay

Warner Bros.’ upcoming Birds of Prey is starting to make serious waves and it’s still over a month away away from reaching theaters. That’s mostly because the blockbuster will be the first major superhero movie to have prominent LGBT representation amongst several of its main characters.

Of course, the biggest one will be Black Mask, the primary antagonist of the film. From what we understand, his sexuality won’t be explicitly stated, but it’s been said that there will be very clear sexual tension between him and fellow baddie Victor Zsasz, while the promotion for the pic so far has also strongly hinted that he’s quite the flamboyant character. But apparently, Warner Bros. has now made a bit of a change.

While the initial cut of the film portrayed him as gay, recent test screenings have led to the studio including a few extra scenes in the movie that make clear that he’s actually bisexual, with sources close to WGTC saying that Birds of Prey now shows us that Black Mask is also interested in Black Canary, in addition to Zsasz. And given that these are the same sources who told us the villain would be gay in the first place, in addition to telling us Viola Davis would be back for The Suicide Squad and a Green Lantern show is coming to HBO Max, we have no reason to doubt them.

New Birds Of Prey Images Reveal Harley Quinn's Team

It’s unclear why exactly Warner Bros. made the change from gay to bisexual, but again, it stemmed from test screening reactions and while we suppose they can always make further changes before release, for now at least, Black Mask will be portrayed as bisexual in the film. Other characters, meanwhile, like Renee Montoya, will apparently still be portrayed as gay.

Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) also stars Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary and Rosie Perez as the aforementioned Montoya. Look for it to hit theaters on February 7th, 2020 and hopefully continue the DCEU’s current winning streak.