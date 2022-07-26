‘Black Panther 2’ fans understanding (but still upset) that Atlantis is being ditched

The online community tends to boil the latest developments in superhero cinema down to a Marvel vs. DC debate at the end of the day, but Kevin Feige’s outfit has stolen a march on the inevitable arguments by confirming that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever villain Namor will not be the king of Atlantis.

Instead, the big bad of Ryan Coogler’s hotly-anticipated sequel will hail from the kingdom of Talocan, which dovetails nicely with the aesthetic and cultural changes being made to Tenoch Huerta’s people as a whole. While the decision may have roots in the overall design and casting process of Wakanda Forever, folks have a sneaking suspicion it may have been done to avoid a certain Jason Momoa-shaped elephant in the room.

After all, DC’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom comes to theaters only four months after Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is a short timeframe to bombard casual audiences with two comic book characters who have superficially similar origins, dwellings, and existences. MCU supporters agree with the decision, then, but they’re still a little sad about it.

My guess is Namor can speak Spanish thanks to his surface heritage, but I hope he’s the only one who can. Otherwise the meaning behind Talocan is lost. — Hernandy (🐔 Blocker Era) (@Pollos_Hernandy) July 25, 2022

he's not even Atlantean? what the fuck is the point of making it Namor then? just make it XOCHITL THE RULER OF TALOCAN!(btw, if it was really Aztek/Mayan it would have been TLALOCAN you fucking hacks) https://t.co/Xj4EfH13nG — H word name from //MOVIES (@Hwordname) July 26, 2022

Probably smart to distinguish Namor as ruler of Talocan rather than Atlantis which Aquaman kind of owns on screen now given how in depth that movie was https://t.co/rkx4YUCMiZ — James (@arc_blog) July 25, 2022

Interesting. I noticed in regards to the Wakanda Forever prologue music, Ludwig Göransson’s mention of Talocan. Is that instead of Atlantis I wonder? Looks to be suggesting that and possibly a play on the Aztec Tlālōcān. Does seem to be a big Aztec influence with Namor’s culture. — Liam Cross (@LiamtheCross) July 25, 2022

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Gallery 1 of 13

Click to skip























Click to zoom

So he's basically the same Namor but Atlantis is not the generic underwater city and now is Talocan? I like that — Nils David Chaves (@chaves_nils) July 26, 2022

They're changing Namor to not be from Atlantis. Instead he will be from a place called Talocan and will be Aztec inspired?! Why!? So what if Aquaman is from the same place does Marvel not think the common person will be able to differentiate the 2? #BlackPantherWakandaForever — League of Melanated Gentlemen Podcast (@TheLMGpodcast) July 26, 2022

Oh, Talocan? So they are renaming the kingdom as well?



Well, that's fine by me! I wonder if Namor will be a villain during the entire film — Yetibacca PÉREZ (@aljudanalrez) July 25, 2022

Talocan you're kidding right y'all know Namor is the King of Atlantis in Marvel lol so he's just Namor in name only lol. — Trey Mykel (@Trey_Mykel) July 26, 2022

The Wakanda Forever teaser has been going down a storm online since debuting during San Diego Comic-Con, and while everyone has known for months that Huerta was set to bring the Sub-Mariner into live-action for the very first time, that doesn’t make it any less of an exciting prospect.

We don’t know an awful lot about the second visit to the fictional African nation, but we do know we’re hyped about getting there.