‘Black Panther’ star jumping from the MCU to the Spider-Verse to play fan-favorite Spidey variant

Incoming sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will sadly not feature one member of the first movie’s supporting ensemble, but at least now — on the eve of the sequel’s debut in theaters — we’ve received word that one star is keeping up their Marvel street cred by swinging over from the MCU to Sony’s Spider-Verse to play a fan-favorite variant of the wall-crawling hero.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Daniel Kaluuya is officially on board Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse in a key role as a new Spidey variant who teams up with returning webslingers Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) and Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) in order to battle interdimensional villain, The Spot (Jason Schwartzman). Specifically, the Get Out actor will be voicing Spider-Punk, a popular character from the Spider-Verse comics as created by Dan Slott and Oliver Coipel.

Real name Hobart “Hobie” Brown, Spider-Punk is the Spider-Totem of Earth-183 and is notable for his punk-rock inspired attire and foul-mouthed rebellious attitude. On his own Earth, Hobie fights against the oppressive society run by President Norman Osborn, although he is also a frequent player in multiversal crossovers due to becoming a hit with comic book readers.

Sony reveals 3 new 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' images 1 of 4

Click to skip





Click to zoom

Spider-Punk is just one of several new Spideys showing up in Across the Spider-Verse, including Issa Rae as Jessica Drew alias Spider-Woman. Spider-Man India and Supaidaman (aka 1970s Japanese Spider-Man) will also appear. Oscar Isaac, following his cameo in Into the Spider-Verse‘s post-credits scene, is similarly set to get a bigger role as Miguel O’Hara/Spider-Man 2099.

Directing trio Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson are replacing previous helmers Peter Ramsey and Bob Perischetti, although Phil Lord and Chris Miller are once again producing and penning the script, alongside David Callaham.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will be with us come June 2, 2023.