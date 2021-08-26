Black Panther: Wakanda Forever BTS Photos Tease Motorcycle Chase With Shuri

New photos from the set of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever have emerged, teasing some of the upcoming Marvel film’s action-packed sequence. In these BTS shots taken around the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, a stunt double for Shuri actress Letitia Wright stars in a motorcycle chase alongside an orange Dodge Charger.



According to a report from The Direct, the new images, which can be viewed below, are reportedly from the night of Aug. 21. They appear to show a chase sequence filmed entirely with stunt professionals.

Novas fotos do set de "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever". (1/2) pic.twitter.com/rwrrLkHTDl August 26, 2021

Novas fotos do set de "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever". (2/2) pic.twitter.com/g6g2urUCG9 — Marvel Times (@MarvelTimesBR) August 26, 2021

These photos were taken prior to Wright’s hospitalization this week, which resulted in minor injuries. Fortunately, the Black Panther star was discharged from the hospital shortly thereafter. A Marvel statement reported the accident will have no impact on the film’s shooting schedule.



While plot details on the sequel to Black Panther are thin, the film is sure to be a bittersweet sendoff for the late Chadwick Boseman’s King T’Challa. Fans expect the MCU flick to pave the way for a yet unknown character to take the throne and become the next Black Panther.



Prior to these most recent photos, other set photos showed Dominique Thorne on the campus of MIT in her first appearance as Riri Williams. Comic book fans know Riri will ultimately become Ironheart, the successor to Iron Man, and she already has her own show planned to premiere on Disney Plus in the near future: Ironheart. MIT’s campus is crucial to the character’s origin story and could be the place where she builds her iconic suit of armor in the upcoming film.



Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is scheduled for release on July 8, 2022, with actors Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Martin Freeman, and Angela Bassett making their returns to the franchise. Additionally, Dominique Thorne will make her debut as Riri Williams, and Michaela Coel will appear as an as-of-yet undisclosed character.

