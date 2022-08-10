‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ reportedly undergoing reshoots

The Marvel Cinematic Universe seems to be turning into the Marvel Cinematic Reshoots Universe with every passing day; with the likes of Thor: Love and Thunder and upcoming projects Secret Invasion and The Marvels all having been subject to reshoots, Marvel Studios seems to prefer safe over sorry. Apparently, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is no different.

And now, the latest Marvel property to undergo reshoots is the sequel to 2018’s Black Panther and the final film in the MCU’s Phase Four slate of films.

It may not sound like news to get excited about, as the film is supposed to release in November of this year, but the reason for these reported reshootings could very well generate even more buzz about the highly anticipated sequel.

In an interview with W Radio Mexico per The Direct, Tenoch Huerta, who is set to portray the film’s main villain, Namor, revealed that reshoots were being done specifically to showcase his character a bit more.

“To be honest, my life hasn’t changed that much. I’m doing reshoots that are like little missing pieces, like the take of a hand, a movement, some new framing. Like little things to do at the end of every movie, and that sometimes you need to do them again.”

Namor is a long-awaited addition to this massive franchise, with the storied villain having first appeared in the comics back in 1939, making him one of the oldest character to ever be adapted to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And now, with him and his Talocanian army set to go up against the forces of a grieving Wakanda, we’ll see just how big Namor’s first MCU footprint will be.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever releases to theaters on Nov. 11, 2022.