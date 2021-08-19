Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Set Photo Teases Big Action Scene

Production is in full swing on the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, a sequel that’s going to be a hugely emotional and bittersweet experience for the cast, crew and fans all over the world. The second installment in the series will pay tribute to the life and legacy of Chadwick Boseman, as well as his T’Challa, but it’s still a mega budget action blockbuster that needs to continue building and expanding its own mythology.

Despite shooting kicking off at the end of June, Marvel have been maintaining the usual veil of secrecy around the project. Tenoch Huerta was added to the cast a long time ago but we’re still waiting on confirmation of who he could be playing, even if all of the signs and speculation are pointing in the direction of Namor the Sub-Mariner. I May Destroy You‘s Michaela Coel has also boarded the ensemble with fans hoping she’ll be Storm, while actress Mabel Cadena is additionally rumored to have joined as Atlantean Namora.

Black Panther 2 has been shooting in Massachusetts for a while in and around the MIT campus, which has in turn led to chatter that alumni Riri Williams could be set for her live-action debut ahead of Dominique Thorne’s Disney Plus solo series. A new set photo has now made its way online that teases a big action sequence in the works, showcasing police vehicles and armored cars slapped with Cambridge branding, which just happens to be where the Institute of Technology is located.

Looks like more movie filming in downtown #Worcester in the works. Commercial Street. #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/jr15bhD2eT — telegramdotcom (@telegramdotcom) August 17, 2021

There’s only eleven months to go until Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters, but we know so little about the project at this stage that we’ll take anything we can get, and MCU enthusiasts will be more than happy to piece together what they can from a solitary image here and there.