‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ star reacts to a headline of unquenchable thirst

Actor Winston Duke’s playful response to a risqué news headline about his physical attributes is making waves on social media.

A tweet from Bossip audaciously salivated over the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star’s powerful thighs, describing them as “man yams.”

That’s That THIQUE: Girth Gawd Winston Duke Shatters Internet With Massive Man Yams; Lusty Fans Yearn To M’Bussit For M’Baku https://t.co/SbGYMTbPjx pic.twitter.com/SN6gYS0gq1 — Bossip (@Bossip) November 16, 2022

Duke took the libidinous fervor over his leg muscles in stride, tweeting, “Wow, Bossip! Y’all went in…lol!” The tweet received over 21,000 likes.

A user called Phebesboateng03 seemed taken aback by the headline, which they described as, “outrageously horny,” adding a flushed face and crying emojis for emphasis.

That headline is hella outrageously horny😳😭 — 𝓟hoebe༯ (@phebesboateng03) November 16, 2022

An enterprising fan of Duke’s thighs suggested that Bossip print the “M’Bussit For M’Baku” portion of the headline on merchandise, referring to the #BussIt challenge that went viral on TikTok earlier this year.

M’Bussit 4 M’Baku needs to be on a hoodie 🤣🤣😂🤣😂 — KBOP 🕊️💙 (@Kristen01852807) November 16, 2022

Porschemaecosplay commented on the unfiltered headline with a GIF of Manny from Modern Family getting chilled out by his stepdad with a blast of cold water.

Bossip doesn't have an ounce of chill pic.twitter.com/97nNnQI6Gr — porchemaecosplay (@porchemaecospl1) November 16, 2022

Earlier this week, Duke revealed to Esquire that he’s well aware of the internet’s fondness for his thighs, and seems to enjoy it. Looking at a monochrome photo of himself in a pair of shorts sitting with his legs spread apart, the actor admitted:

“I’ve been a little shameless this past year. I did not need to sit that way at all, but I did. I have no regrets.”

The Internet is looking respectfully at our Winter 2022 cover star @Winston_Duke.



WATCH FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/d37o5oR9rQ

READ THE COVER STORY: https://t.co/NPKReEPGfO pic.twitter.com/xvufwRPxAV — Esquire (@esquire) November 14, 2022

Duke acknowledged that he enjoys what he called the “respectful thirst tweets,” praising his thighs, christening them with the portmanteau “thweets.”

I do appreciate the respectful thirst tweets … heretofore known as thweets https://t.co/e9ksBVcRns — Winston Duke (@Winston_Duke) November 14, 2022

Some fans are focusing on the fact that Duke is easy on the easy with thick thighs, but his good looks are merely a spicy compliment to his scene-stealing acting skills. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is Duke’s fourth turn as M’Baku, the leader of the Jabari Tribe. He has previously appeared in Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.