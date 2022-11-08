In just a few days, the wait for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be over. The movie continues the earlier story, introduces new characters, and, for one franchise newcomer, comes with hopes enough tickets are sold for him to come back in his own solo story.

Star Tenoch Huerta (Namor) told Digital Spy about his Marvel ambitions. The actor is down to continue the franchise but is not sure he will get to, and ultimately, any future decisions come down to the powerful producer fans love and commercial gains.

“It depends on what Kevin Feige says he wants. It depends on the inbox. It depends on the people, and how many tickets they buy. So please: buy a lot of tickets.”

New ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ posters feature Shuri, Namor, Ironheart, and more 1 of 13

Later in the report Huerta adds while Namor has his background changed to a degree, fans can still expect aspects of the character they love and, ultimately, though he is complex, they boil down to the simple things many want out of their lives.

“At the end, he’s just a simple man. It’s a simple man trying to save his family, to protect his people, to protect his culture, to protect what is the most important thing for him.”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is receiving strong early buzz and already made history with its African premiere being in Nigeria. If Huerta continues on, he has said he wants Namor to cross paths with Black Widow and Iron Man, though, those characters are now dead and fans have been roasting him for the sentiment. However, with the multiverse, anything is possible, so, who knows. As well, in the runup to release, Marvel has been honoring the legacy of Chadwick Boseman, and, recently, director Ryan Coogler revealed the late actor had more faith in him than he did in the first movie and believed he was ordained to get T’Challa’s role in the MCU.