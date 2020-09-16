Natasha And Yelena Face Down Taskmaster In New Black Widow Photos

While we wait to find out more about what exactly’s happening with Black Widow, we have three new photos from the much-hyped Marvel movie to enjoy. Total Film has revealed the promo images as part of their exclusive preview of the Scarlett Johansson vehicle and they showcase Natasha Romanoff, her sister and fellow widow Yelena Belova, and their mysterious nemesis Taskmaster.

Florence Pugh’s Yelena looks set to be a great new addition to the MCU, while fans have been waiting to see Taskmaster in the franchise for the longest time. There’s been some disappointment about his redesign for the movie, but his ability to perfectly replicate his enemy’s fighting style appears to have made it to the screen in tact.

Though the marketing has left who’s under the helmet a mystery, we’re pretty sure we know who Taskmaster really is, thanks to a couple of stray admissions on social media from one of the cast members. Still, we’re excited to see how much trouble he makes for Natasha and her team, which also includes Red Guardian (David Harbour) and Melina (Rachel Weisz).

Unfortunately, we don’t know for sure when we’ll get to see the film, as we’ve just learned that Disney is thinking of pushing back the release yet again, given the weak box office performance of Tenet and Mulan. It seems there’s a chance we could go the whole of 2020 without a single MCU movie, but for the moment, BW still remains attached to its November 6th due date. Let’s just hope it stays that way.

Tell us, though, are you still hoping Black Widow makes it to theaters? Or do you want the studio to just drop it on Disney Plus at this point? As always, let us know down below.