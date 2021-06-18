Black Widow Post-Credits Scene Reportedly Revealed

By virtue of the movie being delayed by fourteen months and subsequent developments to have unfolded as part of either the Disney Plus roster of shows or official casting announcements, we’ve got a semi-decent idea of how the events of Black Widow could factor into the Marvel Cinematic Universe at large.

Florence Pugh was confirmed to be part of the Hawkeye ensemble a while back, and given Natasha Romanoff’s close ties to Clint Barton, there’s an easy way to incorporate her into the narrative. On top of that, after Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Contessa Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine made her surprise debut in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, it was revealed that the actress had shot footage for Scarlett Johansson’s solo debut when the film was initially in production.

A new rumor is now combining those two facts into a fresh slice of speculation, by claiming that the Black Widow post-credits scene will see the Contessa task Pugh’s Yelena Belova with eliminating the original Hawkeye, which would presumably be how the Academy Award nominee will factor into the streaming series, set to revolve around Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop assume the titular mantle from Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton.

The rumor additionally touts the stinger as being tied to the events of Avengers: Endgame, with the Contessa telling Yelena that Clint was the reason why Natasha didn’t come back from Vormir, and placing the responsibility for her death on his shoulders is the catalyst for sending the original Black Widow’s surrogate sister after Hawkeye. Of course, this is entirely different from the last purported leak that offered up details of Black Widow‘s post-credits scenes, but at least we’ve only got three weeks left until we find out for sure.